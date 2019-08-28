Ed Sheeran Gets Emotional Announcing An Extended Break From Music

Getty Images

Ed Sheeran is taking an extended break from music.

On the final stop of his lengthy (and lucrative) Divide tour, the "Shape of You" singer got real with the crowd as he made an emotional declaration.

"As you may or not know, I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he said to attendees at the final stop on his tour in Ipswich, England. "There's something very bittersweet about it," he continued. He then confirmed he would be taking an extended hiatus from music in the months to come.

"I love that you guys are here and we are ending it in Ipswich," he said. "This is my last gig for probably 18 months." Sheeran's been putting in time and work. He's been all over the world, including Wembley Stadium, Glastonbury, and other historical venues. Sheeran noted that ahead of his final show he was informed that he's played for 9 million people around the world, a fact he seemed to marvel over. But all good things must come to an end, even if it's only temporary.

"It kind of feels like, in a weird way, that you're breaking up with a girlfriend that you've been with for years," Sheeran told the crowd. "It sounds odd but it has been a long tour." As he prepared to go into his final song, he thanked attendees and everyone involved with the Divide tour for making it such a smash hit. Before launching into the final moments of the tour, he got a bit emotional.

"This is my last song. I wrote this when I was 15 years old. See you in a few years' time. Thank you."

Sheeran will be spending time with his wife Cherry Seaborn, who he spoke to Charlamagne Tha God about in an interview earlier this year. Seaborn had been urging him to break out of his "self-isolation" for a while, and it looks as though spending time away from the music scene could be the best thing for Ed for the time being.

Take all the time you need, Ed! We'll still be here when you get back – and we can't wait to hear the songs that come back with you.