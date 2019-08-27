Teen Mom: Young And Pregnant's Lexi Tatman Welcomes Second Child

There's a brand-new addition to the Young and Pregnant kids club: Lexi Tatman is a proud mother of two!

"Jay Wolfe 8/26/19 19 in. 7 LBS 1oz," the Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member captioned the Instagram album of her sweet newborn. "Welcome to the world little love."

Shortly after sharing the life-changing news, Lexi tweeted her appreciation for the well-wishes and explained why she did not disclose on social media that she was expanding her brood:

Now Baby Jay is here -- and sweet Tobias, who will be two next month, is a big brother! Offer your congratulations to the new family of four in the comments.