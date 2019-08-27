Taylor Swift's Cornelia Street Apartment Is Full Of Romantic Charm: See Inside

(Efren Landaos/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Alright, Lovers! By now, you've probably listened to Taylor Swift's brand new seventh studio album more times than you can count. But we interrupt what's now the fifth day of your album listening party to bring you some other news: There are photos of Swift's former Cornelia Street apartment online, and it's just as beautiful, romantic, and charming as the song — aptly titled "Cornelia Street" — makes it seem.

According to StreetEasy, the single-family home includes five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and two half-baths. And while some people may wonder why Swift would need so much space for herself and her several cats, let's not forget that Swift loves to host parties and also has many famous friends. But in addition to simply being spacious at 5,400 square feet with double-height ceilings, the apartment includes a private garage, two private terraces, three fireplaces, its very own rooftop with spectacular city views, and yes, an indoor pool.

So how much does an apartment like this, in New York City's West Village, typically go for? Great question! According to the real-estate site, the apartment was "last rented for $39,500/month, most recently to celebrity singer, Taylor Swift." In other words, you and your fellow Swifties may want to start pooling your money together now.

And while nearly $40K is a lot for an NYC apartment, the photos seem to prove it might actually be worth it. Aside from the topline details, the photos showcase a variety of "gorgeous" light fixtures (pun intended), a spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances, marble bathrooms (one with an enormous tub), and two master bedrooms that are truly fit for a Queen.

But you do decide to rent the apartment, keep this in mind: If Swift does get her heart broken, she quite literally — and we quote — "will never walk Cornelia Street again."