Harry Styles Isn’t Opposed To A One Direction Reunion — And Neither Are Fans

Don't lose hope yet, Directioners! In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Harry Styles opened up about a variety of things, including his upcoming sophomore album, experimenting with psychedelics, and yes, the future of One Direction. And from the sound of it, a reunion is not off the table — at least from Styles's perspective.

"I don't think I'd ever say I'd never do it again, because I don't feel that way," the "Sign of the Times" crooner said of a possible reunion. But as we all know, Styles is just one of the group's five original members, and just because he's not opposed to bringing the band back together doesn't mean the others feel the same way.

"If there's a time when we all really want to do it, that's the only time for us to do it," he said. "because I don't think it should be about anything else other than the fact that we're all like, 'Hey, this was really fun. We should do this again.'"

But regardless of whether or not they decide to make a comeback, Styles still looks back fondly on their time as a band. "I think even in the disagreements, there's always a mutual respect for each other," he said. "we did this really cool thing together, and we'll always have that. It's too important to me to ever be like, 'Oh, that’s done.' But if it happens, it will happen for the right reasons."

Of course, the mere hint at a possible One Direction reunion set the Internet ablaze. "Okay but when is one direction announcing their reunion," one fan asked on Twitter. "One direction reunion mayyyybbbeee???" another hopeful fan wrote.

Before you get too excited, you should know that Styles is really happy with the way things are right now. "I feel like I'm really enjoying making music and experimenting," he said. "I enjoy making music this way too much to see myself doing a full switch, to go back and do that again. Because I also think if we went back to doing things the same way, it wouldn't be the same, anyway."

So will One Direction make a comeback? For now, it's still too soon to tell. But what we do know is that Styles really loved his time in the band. And for now, that's good enough for us. "It was so much fun," he said. "If I didn't enjoy it, I wouldn't have done it."