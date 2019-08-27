A Behind-The-Scenes Look At The VMAs Through Sophie Turner's Eyes

Getty Images

It always looks so exciting being around Sophie Turner. If there's action going on, she's usually at the center of it, which makes us want to be there too.

That was the case as well during the 2019 VMAs, where Sophie naturally attended alongside hubby Joe Jonas, since the Jonas Brothers were in attendance. Though they were included in the show, their performance had been pre-taped at the Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey the Sunday prior (August 25).

That freed up Joe and Sophie to hang out during the ceremony, and Sophie to fangirl out over some of her favorite moments from the show. She took to Instagram with a series of photos, starting with Joe relaxing on a couch, where she proceeded to freak out over the Jonas Brothers' win for Best Pop Video for their song "Sucker" – their first one ever!

"OMG CONGRATULATIONS @joejonas @nickjonas @kevinjonas 🎉 here are a few of my favorite moments from tonight! #THATSTHETEA #Lizzoisqueen," she wrote, offering blanket commentary for her favorite moments of the show. In one snap, Sophie has her arms around Lizzo (clad in her fairy pink princess dress, which we love), and in another is shown hanging out with Alex Morgan as the two make "tea-sipping" gestures. Yeah, it looks like someone had an amazing night.

Later during the festivities, as Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes began dancing dangerously close to one another (without kissing, we might add) during their "Senorita" performance, we see footage of Sophie absolutely losing it over the two never sealing the deal – that one was brought to us by Joe.

It was a magical night for all, but Sophie brought the juice, as she often does. We're still reeling over the excitement as well, but no one captures the feeling of totally fangirling out quite like this J-Sister does.