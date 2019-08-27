Miley Cyrus Debuts Poignant New Tattoo During VMA Performance

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus stole the show during the 2019 VMAs on Monday (August 26) as she took the stage for her debut performance of her newest song "Slide Away." But her surprise appearance at the show wasn't the only thing that had fans talking.

It looks like Miley is taking the opportunity to move on and attempt to find some peace and solace in the aftermath following her split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, as the singer showed off some brand-new ink during the show. Etched onto her left forearm, Miley's new ink is the work of Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Winter Stone and is actually a thoughtful lyric from the Pixies song "The Thing."

Getty Images

“My head was feeling scared, but my heart was feeling free," the tattoo reads. And while Miley hasn't confirmed anything, the quote (in gorgeous script) really seems to mirror the situation between Miley and Liam. Given the tattoo's timing, placement, and apparent deeper meaning, it seems it's much more than just a shout-out to one of Miley's favorite songs, and indeed appears to be indicating to the world that Miley is ready to move on.

This is the second tattoo Cyrus has shown off following the big breakup with Liam, as she previously showed off a brand-new tattoo of a dragon sculpture she saw during her trip to Italy with Brody Jenner's ex-wife, Kaitlynn Carter. The two were first seen making out while on vacation there, and have since been nearly inseparable. Cyrus took to Twitter with a series of tweets insisting she never cheated on Liam, despite what people may have assumed about her interactions with Kaitlynn, though she's yet to confirm whether or not she and the Carter are an official item.

Whatever the reason behind her new front-and-center ink, hopefully Miley (and Liam) are both able to comfortably move forward in this difficult time. We're wishing them the best, as always, and hope Miley shares any more new ink she decides to get with us ASAP. It always keeps us guessing, that's for sure.