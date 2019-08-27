14 Dazzling Duos Who Lit Up The 2019 VMA Red Carpet

Getty Images

Tonight was the big night, you guys! At the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards are in full swing, and of course, our first order of business was the red carpet. If you watched the pre-show, you probably saw some of your all-time favorite celebrities rolling up to the carpet rocking really creative looks — from Lizzo in a sparkly red dress that says "siren" to Bad Bunny in a complete spy outfit. But if you're looking specifically for red carpet pics of some of the evening's most iconic duos, you've come to the right place.

The VMA red carpet was full of incredible twosomes, from actual couples to famous friends who decided to attend the star-studded event together. Sounds fun, right? But don't worry — we wouldn't dare to leave you out of the red carpet fun. Check out some of our favorite duos that hit the carpet Monday night (August 26), and be sure to check in on our winner's list so you know who went home with a Moon Person of their own.

Lizzo and Lil Nas X Kevin Mazur/WireImage Both were up for Best New Artist and Best Song of the Summer, but a little competition didn't stop them from posing for photos together. The "Truth Hurts" singer looked like an '80s prom queen in a puffy-sleeved pink number, while the "Old Town Road" rapper stayed true to the "yee-haw agenda" with this bright red suit embroidered with a bull rider. As you can tell, there are no rules. Gigi and Bella Hadid (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) When do the Hadid sisters show up to an event not ready to take photos? Gigi and Bella arrived at the VMAs picture-ready, and we're especially loving Gigi's metallic silver pants. Big Sean and 2 Chainz (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Talk about a duo we never knew we needed! Big Sean stepped onto the carpet in a black velvet jumpsuit and posed with rapper 2 Chainz, who we have to applaud for his cropped jacket and zebra print shoes. 6lack and Quiñ (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) 6lack and Quiñ decided to showcase their adorable relationship by showing up to the carpet in matching black outfits. But their ensembles are far from boring. The rapper's suit has some sparkly embellishments, and we're living for Quiñ's silver accents — from the strap on her dress to her choker necklaces. Afrojack and Elettra Lamborghini Bryan Bedder/WireImage) Afrojack kept it simple at this year's awards show in black jeans and matching tee, which he paired with a long, tan overcoat. But his girlfriend, influencer/singer/heiress Elettra Lamborgini, arrived in something a little more... formal. It is the VMAs, after all. Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot of EarthGang (Bryan Bedder/WireImage) Hip-hop duo EarthGang didn't come to play. They arrived on the carpet wearing just about everything, including mesh, ruffles, platform shoes, patterned pants, and matching sunnies. Don't ever complain that they didn't give you anything! Tommicus Walker and LeToya Luckett Kevin Mazur/WireImage) LeToya Luckett, a Grammy Award-winning R&B singer and OG member of Destiny's Child, hit the VMAs carpet with her husband, Tommicus Walker. And like you, we're living for her black sequined dress. Thank you, Tommicus, for keeping it simple and letting LeToya shine. Happy wife, happy life! JWoww and Zack Clayton Carpinello (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) JWoww showed up to the awards show with her boyfriend, Zack Clayton Carpinello, on her arm. The best part of their look? His yellow pocket square matched her yellow, ruffled gown. And if you look down, you'd notice that the reality star paired the dress with an amazing pair of yellow leopard heels. Can you say couple goals? Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Shocking, we know, but Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrived at the VMAs hand-in-hand with his husband, Justin Mikita. Ferguson donned a black jacket with a yellow plaid pattern, while Mikita took a risk with floral pants and matching shoes. We're here for the outfits, but even more so, we're here for this swoon-worthy couple. Deena Cortese and Christopher Buckner (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Deena Cortese has never been afraid of a little glitter — something she proved on tonight's red carpet with a black sequined jumpsuit. But what really earned the reality star some style points was the fact that her husband, Christopher Buckner, stood by her side in a matching black jacket. We love a couple who coordinate! Ice T and Coco Austin (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) Ice T and Coco arrived at the VMAs in bold prints and sheer fabrics, which is nothing we haven't seen from them before. But more importantly, they were looking just as in love as ever. Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban (Kevin Mazur/WireImage) In case you couldn't tell, we're a sucker for a good love story. And just three days after announcing their engagement, the professional ice hockey player and Olympic skier hit the VMA carpet looking very fashion-forward. Lindsey wore an all-black, satin ensemble with puffy sleeves while P.K. donned a perfectly tailored maroon suit. Engagement looks good on these two! Marc Jacobs and Charly "Char" Defrancesco (JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images) Fashion designer Marc Jacobs hit the red carpet in a wide-leg, forest green suit along with his husband Charly. And if we weren't so distracted by their amazing power suits and accessories, we'd forget to celebrate the fact that they're newlyweds. The couple married back in April, and clearly, they're crushing it in the style department. Todrick Hall and Peppermint Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic) The VMAs are all about making bold fashion statements, and Todrick certainly didn't disappoint. Prior to performing alongside Taylor Swift as she sang her hit single, "You Need To Calm Down," he posed with famous drag queen Peppermint in what appeared to be a silver spacesuit. Iconic.

