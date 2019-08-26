New Jersey's Own Queen Latifah Epically Shut Down The VMAs

(JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

The finale of the epic 2019 VMAs was focused on the impact of New Jersey hip-hop and through looking at the artists of yesterday and today, a time machine (probably built by Lil Nas X circa his “Panini” performance earlier during the night) was grafted onto the Prudential Center, allowing the works of Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, and Wyclef Jean exist in the same space. It was truly a sight to behold, and a sonic feast to consume.

Legendary rapper Ice-T kicked things off with his classic tune "6 In The Morning." He then said that "Hip-Hop was born in the Bronx, but it was raised across the river, right here in New Jersey." This set the stage for an epic set of songs, with Naughty By Nature performing "O.P.P." first on a graffiti-lit stage. Redman followed for a brief spell, performing some of "Hand On Pump" before Fetty Wap appeared in the midst of the crowd, surrounded by lights, to perform "Trap Queen."

The energy shifted then to something more emotional when Wyclef Jean performed "Gone Till November" on a dark stage illuminated by flashing lights from cell phones, followed by "No Woman No Cry." Clearly feeling the crowd, he hopped into a handstand before exiting the stage. Queen Latifah then made the most epic entrance to the award show, riding in on an orange sports bike in the most badass motorcycle jacket ever. Hopping off, she performed "U.N.I.T.Y." for "any woman who refuses to get disrespected. The magical performance ended with everyone convening on stage to close with Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray," putting the epic closer on a spectacular VMA night.

