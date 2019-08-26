Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Want Fans To 'Get Wasted' For Their VMA Win

(John Shearer/Getty Images)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s sexy single “Señorita” has won them the VMA for Best Collaboration. The steamy pair’s chemistry created one of the year’s hottest and heaviest songs. Now, they have the Moon Person that proves it.

The two rushed on stage to accept the award, so excited that they could barely contain themselves. "We're just super happy that everyone loves the song," Mendes said before thanking everyone involved. Cabello followed up with "What he said," before thanking fans all over again. She ended with a command: "Get wasted!"

Earlier during the VMAs, the pair performed "Señorita" surrounded by candles and cell phone lights, providing the ultimate sensual experience. They came within millimeters of locking lips, preferring to touch noses instead. The crowd watched with bated breath, with even the host, Sebastian Maniscalco, remarking how heavy the moment was.

The writing on the wall was visible once the pair released the sultry video for “Señorita” that looked so real that MTV News had to interview the choreographers on how they made the sensual dances look so realistic. Soon after the visual’s release, the pair released videos of the dance rehearsals that are so hot, they’ll make you sweat.

