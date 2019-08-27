13 Things We Learned from Taylor Swift's Lover Diaries

Gotham/GC Images

From early song lyrics to heart-on-sleeve daydreams and everything in between

By Carson Mlnarik

In case you've been living under a rock, here's some news: Taylor Swift released her seventh album, Lover, on Friday (August 23). As the LP marks a milestone in her career — 13 years since her debut album — the singer used the new release opportunity to take her patented candidness up a notch. Fans know Swift's music comes from a deeply personal place, so she let them in even further.

On each of four different Target deluxe editions of Lover, Swift included 30 pages from diaries she's kept her entire life. In addition to being a nice callback to the secret messages she'd plant in her earliest albums — remember "Date nice boys"? — it's yet another way she keeps the relationship with her fans feel more and more like a friendship. In light of her big night at Monday's 2019 VMAs, we took a look at the volumes to see what secrets she spilled in between bops.