American Horror Story: 1984 Serves Classic Slasher Flick Realness

FX

Ah, the '80s: huge hair, neon makeup, and totally radical attitudes.

Looks like American Horror Story: 1984 will be serving up every single bit of these things in full force. The official trailer for the upcoming ninth season of American Horror Story looks totally out-there, and we can't wait to see it all unfold.

“To celebrate the first day of filming the NINTH Season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, here’s the official 1984 cast announcement along with some amazing 80s lewks. Enjoy!” wrote creator Ryan Murphy on an Instagram post alongside the trailer. Our first lengthy look at the show gives us a better look at Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, Leslie Grossman, and several other cast members, all decked out in some seriously gnarly '80s duds. Cody is giving me Dio Brando in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure vibes something fierce.

Intriguingly, it looks like series mainstays Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson won't be returning for this season, but just about everyone made an appearance last season in American Horror Story: Apocalypse, including Jessica Lange. It was actually a crossover between both Murder House and Coven, and it was such an ambitious event that it just can't continue to happen for every season, but we really wish it could.

The previous teaser gave us some pretty awesome footage of some kids headed on their way to Camp Redwood as well as a murder scene with a slasher rising out of the water to kill an unsuspecting camper. We still don't know a ton of details by way of plot just yet, but from what we've been privy to so far, it seems like one of the most inventive seasons so far – and we need something of a palate cleanser to forget Roanoke, if we're being honest.

American Horror Story: 1984 is set to premiere Wednesday, September 18 on FX.