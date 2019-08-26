Cardi B's Reaction To Her First VMA Win Of 2019 Is Pure 'Money'

Bennett Raglin/WireImage

To add to her growing list of Moon Person awards, Cardi B has taken home the trophy for Best Hip Hop for her extravagant, currency-swallowing single "Money" at the 2019 VMAs.

Cardi let out a victorious evil laugh and danced to the cheers of the fans as she took the stage to accept the award. "I really want to thank my music video team," she began, shouting out the various members of her team who are responsible to making her look good — in particular the editor who "edited my stomach and my butt" to look smooth and cellulite-free. She ended her speech with another snickering chuckle that mirrored the crowd's laughs before exiting the stage.

Once the moment sunk in, Cardi hit Twitter for more celebration. "MONEY MUSIC VIDEO I GAVE LOOKS, CHOREOGRAPHY AND A WHOLE LOTTA FAT ASS!" she wrote.

At this rate, Cardi will be able to open up a museum for all of her VMAs. This year alone she is nominated for five different awards. At last year’s show, she took home Best New Artist, Best Collaboration for “Dinero” with DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez, and Song Of The Summer for “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin.

