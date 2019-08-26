MTV News

Finally, the Jonas Brothers have come back to New Jersey! The three amigos — er, hermanos — are all set to bring a dynamite live performance to the 2019 VMAs on Monday night (August 26), and ahead of the show, they sat down with MTV News to talk about what's changed since their last time at the VMAs — way back in 2008, when they ran through "Love Bug."

Of course, a lot has changed — chiefly, they've broken up. And since gotten back together. And released a comeback album, Happiness Begins, led by ebullient single "Sucker," which is up for four awards tonight. But one of the key aspects of the entire night is how it brought Nick, Joe, and Kevin back to their home state of New Jersey.

"In a different way for us, we're going back to our roots," Joe told MTV News ahead of the performance. "We're playing The Stone Pony here in New Jersey. We just waited for the right VMA to show up again. It's a special venue, and so many iconic artists have started their careers here."

While they'll be making their own new iconic moments tonight, the brothers spent some time reflecting on the ones they already made — namely back in '08, when fans flooded their "Lovebug" performance causing Nick to feel, as he said, "the ground shaking beneath us as the fans ran toward the stage. It was quite the epic way to staple our VMA performance, [we're] and looking to top it."

To really drive that home, they're curated a road-trip playlist as a nice counterpoint to their performance as well. It's led off quite naturally one of those artists who first made The Stone Pony his home back in the 1970s, Mr. Bruce Springsteen. Fellow Garden State natives Bon Jovi, Frankie Valli, and Fetty Wap also make appearances. In preparation for the JoBros's big night, you can stream that playlist below.

Check out Nick, Joe, and Kevin's full MTV News interview above. And don't miss their exciting performance at the 2019 VMAs when the show airs live from the Prudential Center TONIGHT (August 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT!