Big Sean Crashes A$AP Ferg's Interview To Tease 'High-Energy' VMA Performance

Last month, Big Sean returned with "Overtime," a succinct but still show-stopping piece of bloodletting. "Shit, I didn't take a break, my n---a, I broke," he raps early on before getting into what the past few years of his life have entailed (including the fallout from a breakup and plenty of soul-searching). On Monday night (August 26), Sean plans to keep that momentum going with a performance at the 2019 VMAs alongside his longtime pal and collaborator A$AP Ferg.

But they won't be retreading the past. Their joint performance will debut an entirely new song right on the awards show stage, the rapper told MTV News ahead of the show. And to sum up the new collab, he kept coming back to one specific and evocative word: "energy."

"The VMA performance I think is just raw," Sean told MTV News correspondent Brian "B.Dot" Miller. "You can expect a lot of street art. There's a whole installation going on behind us while we're performing. It's just that energy."

"How we made this song [was] we was in the studio, bro, and we literally made it right on the spot. Haven't changed it," he continued. "It's a unique song and I think people are really gonna enjoy the performance."

Elsewhere in the interview, Sean stressed how excited he was for his new music to drop. "I wanna fuck 'em up. I can't even lie," he said, also offering a comparison of what his A$AP Ferg collab recalls in his mind. "It reminds me of that energy growing up where people had the back-and-forth verses. It's got a high energy to it."

When MTV News caught up with Ferg to get his advance take on the team-up, naturally, Sean happened to walk by at that exact moment. With his arm around his bud, Ferg felt inspired: "We going back and forth too, bro, like spitting bars!" He also said he's been "practicing, learning dance steps, choreography, making sure I ain't tripping on the stage over wires" and, of course, "making sure the outfits look good" to prepare for their ceremonious performance on the VMA stage.

Check out both Big Sean and A$AP Ferg's full MTV News interviews above and see Sean break down why he's over releasing singles (though he knows he has to) and watch Ferg talk how Missy Elliott inspired him.