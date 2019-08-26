'Why Did You Ghost Me?': This Is An Extended Look At Ghosted: Love Gone Missing

What if someone you love went missing and turned into a ghost?

MTV's brand-new series Ghosted: Love Gone Missing, hosted by Rachel Lindsey and Travis Mills, will help distraught people track down former friends or lovers who suddenly cut off all contact with them. The search for answers is on -- as seen in the sneak peek below.

"I just need to figure out what's going on," one tearful woman confesses in the clip.

But what happens when the ghost and the ghosted come face-to-face and ask, "Why did you ghost me"? Watch it all unfold in the video below, share your ghosted stories in the comments (don't be shy) and do not miss the premiere of Ghosted: Love Gone Missing on Tuesday, September 10 at 9/8c.