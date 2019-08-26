Surprise! Miley Cyrus Will Perform At The 2019 VMAs

Getty Images

What's that? You thought we were done announcing this year's VMA lineup? Well, we can't stop, and we won't stop, so we're giving you another live act to get excited about: the one and only Miley Cyrus. Surprise!

After earning two nominations for "Mother's Daughter" in the Best Power Anthem and Song of Summer categories, Miley will hit the stage tonight (August 26) for the first-ever performance of her emotional new single "Slide Away." It'll cap off a whirlwind summer for the pop star, who also dropped an EP, SHE IS COMING, in June.

Of course, this is far from the Miley's first time gracing the VMA stage. The 26-year-old has been responsible for some of the awards show's most iconic moments, beginning with her debut performance in 2013, when she sang "We Can't Stop" while forever changing the way the world saw foam fingers. Two years later, she returned to host one of the wildest iterations of the show, and two years after that, she gave a retro-inspired performance of "Younger Now." What she does this year is anyone's guess... but luckily we'll find out soon!

Miley will join a stacked and star-studded roster of previously announced performers: Bad Bunny, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani, Ozuna, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, and Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott. As announced on Friday, a collaborative finale performance will feature New Jersey hip-hop legends Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, and Wyclef Jean. And on top of all that, the red carpet pre-show will host performances by Ava Max, CNCO, and Megan Thee Stallion.

See Miley's performance when the VMAs air live from The Prudential Center TONIGHT (August 26) at 8 p.m. ET/PT!