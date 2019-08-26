Camila Cabello Explains Her Break From Social Media

Getty Images

If you're wondering why it is you've seen less of pop star Camila Cabello recently on social media, you're not the only one.

The star took to Instagram over the weekend to explain to fans why she can barely be seen on the platform ahead of her performance during the 2019 Video Music Awards. She explained that stepping away stemmed from exactly what you might have expected: the potential toxicity of staying on the 'Gram for too long.

"Really wanted to send love to everyone on here—I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it," she said. "But I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways!" Continuing throughout her lengthy post, she advised fans who may be having trouble getting through each day to "take five minutes out of your day to just breathe." It's a good tip: staying mindful in stressful situations (and let's be honest, Instagram can be stressful).

"I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, i didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving," she continued. "I used to live so much in my head, constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment—and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much." So if you've been really missing Camila in your feed lately, don't worry – she's not gone forever, but it sounds like she's really thinking about wiser, healthier ways to approach the platform.

"I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys!!!!" she concluded, reminding us that we don't have to silently struggle if Instagram, Twitter, or even Facebook are part of daily toxicity we experience. Taking time away, to breathe, and to take in the world around you is always a valid response. Don't be afraid to pull away for a while. It's all going to be there when you get back.