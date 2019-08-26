Rosalía’s Powerhouse VMA Performance Went From Simple To Flirty To On Fire

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

If you weren't as familiar with rising flamenco-pop icon Rosalía as the rest of the world, she made sure to let you know who she was at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards. The Spanish singer-songwriter hit the stage on Monday night (August 26), stunning viewers with a flavorful and dynamic performance that included not one, not two, but three songs, including a team-up with Ozuna.

At first, Rosalía's performance seemed minimalistic. In a robe under a spotlight, she began singing "A Ningún Hombre (Cap.11: Poder)" a cappella. But soon after, the 25-year-old songstress was interrupted by a powerful voice over the PA system. It was then that the beat began to pick up and dancers appeared onstage. Their first order of business? Removing Rosalía's robe to expose something a bit more suitable for the occasion: a black dress with glittery seams. On the back, her name spelled out in rhinestones.

As "Yo X Ti, Tu X Mi" began to play, the stage went full-on floral, setting the scene for a flirty duet with none other than Puerto Rican superstar Ozuna. But while the onstage chemistry between the two was undeniable, it was short-lived: Ozuna only joined Rosalía briefly, exiting the stage before she blew us away with a high-energy, powerhouse performance of "Aute Cuture."

At this point, it's pretty clear why Rosalía was nominated in a whopping three categories, including Best New Artist, Best Choreography, and Best Latin. (In fact, at the time of this performance, she'd already accepted Best Latin with collaborator J Balvin.) Still, it's always satisfying when a performance has a strong finish. Fortunately, she did not disappoint. After making her way to the back of the stage with her dancers in tow, she struck a pose as strong as a matador. At that moment, her name lit up on the neon castle behind her. She's Rosalía... and don't you forget it.

