Taylor Swift Used Her VMA Video Of The Year Speech To Call Out The White House

You lover to see it. After a Taylor Swift-centric week — during which the pop star released her seventh album, Lover — she's now emerged the winner of the highest honor at the VMAs. That's right: Tay took home the Video of the Year award on Monday night (August 26), and she was anything but "calm" about her big win.

Swift's victory came for the rainbow-colored, cameo-packed visual for "You Need to Calm Down," which featured an all-star lineup of LGBTQ celebrities, like Ellen DeGeneres, the Queer Eye fab five, and Hayley Kiyoko. The vid made a big splash upon its debut earlier this summer, and Swift reflected on its message when she got onstage, flanked by some of her collaborators and guests from the vid.

"In this video, several points were made," she said. "So you voting for this video means that you want a world where we're all treated equally, regardless of who we love, regardless of how we identify."

Swift then thanked everyone who signed her petition for the Equality Act, which she said now boasts half a million signatures. "Which," she noted as she pretended to check her watch, "is five times the amount that it would need to warrant a response from the White House." Zing!

This marks Swift's second time earning the Video of the Year award — she previously won in 2015 for the similarly star-studded "Bad Blood." The pop star, who's nominated for a whopping 10 awards total tonight, also took home the prize for Video for Good.

Swift's Video of the Year win comes after she opened the show with a dazzling rendition of "You Need to Calm Down," as well as the world premiere performance of "Lover." Clearly, Taylor is feeling all the love tonight!

