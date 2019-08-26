The Jonas Brothers Just Earned Their First VMA — Ever

(Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Nothing says "we're glad to have you back" quite like winning a Moon Person at the VMAs. And that's why we're so happy to announce that, tonight (August 26), the award for Best Pop goes to the Jonas Brothers! Longtime fans of Nick, Joe, and Kevin were gifted with their comeback single after a hiatus that — let's be honest here — spanned six years too long. But judging by their stellar hometown performance of "Sucker" and "Only Human" earlier in the night, the brothers couldn't be more thrilled to be back.

After being presented the award by the real-life Soprano family, Joe thanked their fans for supporting the band, even when they were unsure about their future as a group. "Thank you so much," he said. "This award is dedicated to all the fans that believed in us. When we didn't believe in ourselves as a band and brothers, you guys stuck with us through the thick and thin." Not to mention, getting the award from the Sopranos themselves had the brothers pretty starstruck. "To get this award from the Sopranos is a Jersey dream," he said.

But as proud as they are to have won this award, we have to say — their fans might be prouder. When the video first debuted back in February, diehard Jonas supporters were overwhelmed with emotion. After six years of not knowing whether they'd ever reunite in a musical sense, the brothers proved that, even though they have wives now, they're still the same band of brothers we grew up with.

If you need a refresher, the vibrant and colorful video took place at an enormous and extravagant mansion, where the brothers and their wives — Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra, and Danielle Jonas — got into fencing matches, walked tons of dogs, and even took baths in the garden. The video was so well done that it's easy to see why they've won Best Pop. And after being nominated in 2008 for "Burnin' Up," this marks the Jonas Brothers' first VMA win ever.

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards have touched down at The Prudential Center in New Jersey, airing live on MTV. See the full list of winners and keep up with all of the night’s biggest VMA moments!