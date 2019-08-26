Normani Just Dunked All Over The VMAs With Her Vibrant 'Motivation' Performance

Getty Images

Remember when Normani did a split at the 2017 VMAs and gave the world an instantly iconic and GIFable moment? Well, for her debut solo performance on the MTV stage Monday night (August 26), 'Mani gave us an acrobatic performance during which she did a split, a backbend, tons of twerking, and then some.

Fresh off the release of her choreo-heavy "Motivation" video, Normani brought the single to life with a performance that was truly a slam dunk (sorry, had to). As the opening notes played, the singer appeared perched on a basketball hoop, with purple lights illuminating the stage around her. As soon as her feet were on the ground, she and her two dozen dancers wasted no time busting out all that show-stopping dance moves we've come to expect. A solo before the final chorus is where the budding superstar truly got to shine. Make no mistake: Normani has arrived!

Besides performing tonight, Normani is also nominated for Best R&B, for her 6lack-featuring "Waves." But make no mistake: She's already a winner for dunking all over the VMA stage and supplying all the motivation and innovation we could ask for.

