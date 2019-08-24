Lizzie McGuire Is Returning To Ease Millennials Into Their Thirties

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

Lizzie McGuire is bringing her iconic fashion sense back to our TV screens — and who but Hilary Duff can revive this Disney Channel classic?

Literally no one, Gary Marsh, President of Disney Channels Worldwide, told 6,000 fans at D23's Disney+ First Look Showcase on Friday (August 23). "This series was truly a cultural phenomenon, especially if you’re a millennial," he said. "Lizzie McGuire was the voice of a generation, and we wanted this Lizzie to be the voice of her generation, so we had very big shoes to fill." After auditioning thousands, they finally cracked the code: Lizzie is Hilary and Hilary is Lizzie, and no one else can fit into that equation.

But since the actress is no longer the tween she once was, the new series, coming to Disney+, will present an older, wiser McGuire to the world. "The good news is, is just like me and everybody who loved Lizzie and grew up with her, Lizzie's also grown up," Duff said when she took the stage. "She's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget, which is super exciting."

In the new series, Lizzie will be pushing 30, so the girl who showed young millennials what bra shopping was all about is returning to ease us into our next major milestone.

A lot has changed since we last saw Lizzie. She has found the perfect adult life in New York City. She has secured her dream job as an apprentice to a decorator, found her dream restaurant-owning boyfriend, and moved into her dream apartment in trendy Brooklyn. But one thing remains: "She is still dealing with that 13-year-old no-holds-barred animated Lizzie that's constantly babbling in her adult Lizzie head," Duff said. At least some things never change.