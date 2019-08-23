Travis Scott's New Documentary Follows The Journey From Earth To Astroworld

(Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

It seems like that just a few years ago, Travis Scott was performing for dozens of people and now, he's ripping the tops off stadiums and arenas with fans spilling over like excess water in a cup. His 2018 album ASTROWORLD was the chef's kiss on his career, showcasing that he's arrived at the summit of rap's rickety mountain and, thanks to a new film called Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, the world will get new insight into that journey when it hits Netflix on August 28. Today (August 24), the trailer for the documentary has been released and gives just a slight taste of what to expect. Spoiler alert: it's chaos, anarchy, and Lamborghinis.

The trailer starts off with that famous footage of a 2014 performance of his where a few dozen, moderately uninterested, people watched him jump around on stage like a mad man. We then see Scott watching the show himself this year, looking at how far he has come. Through various clips of tour-diving and fan interviews from the Astroworld tour, along with home videos showcasing his childhood and current life as a father and partner of Kylie Jenner, we're introduced into the fold and see the life of a rager. The story of how he's gotten to that point looks to unfold in the full movie.

Scott released the video for "Wake Up" last month in which he was a fire-spewing tooth fairy. He's set to perform on October 12 at Rolling Loud New York along with artists like Meek Mill, Megan Thee Stallion, and more.

Watch the trailer for Scott's documentary up above.