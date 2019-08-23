Saweetie, Jhene Aiko, And City Girls Get Risky And Raunchy On 'My Type (Remix)'

(Andrew Toth/Getty Images)/(Robin L Marshall/Getty Images)/(Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Your grandmother will faint upon hearing this after whispering, with her hands on her cheeks, 'Oh my!'

Saweetie's "My Type" and all of its Petey Pablo-sampling "Freek-a-leek" steam, released in June before the peak of summer, boldly declaring to the world just the kind of partner that the rising rapper likes: someone who's financially successful and has larger than normal private parts. For what she says is the first of the song's remixes, the rapper has enlisted City Girls and Jhene Aiko to make the raunchy song even spicier and more powerful. It's just what we need to close off this hot summer and show the world that women are some of the most consistently engaging rap songs out right now.

The remix kicks off slightly quieter with Jhene Aiko's softly rapped first verse, where she goes into explicit details about her sexual preferences that'll make your grandmother gasp and faint if she were to walk past you while you were listening to it. Yung Miami of the City Girls brings in fresh flavor following Saweetie's verse from the original, flaunting the foreign car, hair, and expensive but small, watch that she has. The energy contained in these three verses breaks any of the power level readers that the Saiyans use in Dragon Ball Z.

Saweetie recently collaborated with City Girls for "Come On," which finds the two rappers breaking down the importance of finances in relationships. The tune appears on the recently released Quality Control record label compilation, Quality Control: Control The Streets: Volume 2.

Listen to Saweetie, Yung Miami of City Girls, and Jhene Aiko get explicit about their preferences on "My Type (Remix)" up above.