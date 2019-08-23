Cameron Boyce's Family Wants You To Wield Peace In His Memory

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

By Lauren Rearick

The Cameron Boyce Foundation, an organization created by Cameron Boyce’s family after his sudden passing, wants the world to speak out against gun violence.

Boyce, who was known for his work in Disney’s Descendants franchise, passed away at the age of 20 on July 6. In the wake of his death, his family established the Cameron Boyce Foundation to honor his activism. Victor Boyce, the actor’s father, told Good Morning America that the family wants to “continue his [Cameron’s] legacy as best we can.” That work begins with Wielding Peace, an interactive social media campaign, ABC News reported.

Unveiled via the foundation’s Instagram, Wielding Peace is a photographic series that features famous faces, including Boyce’s best friends and actors Sophie Reynolds and Karan Brar, wielding “weapons” of unity. Boyce started work on the series before his passing, and he’s featured in two images holding his chosen tools for peace: a guitar and a palette. As part of the campaign, the photos include a call to action for followers, and ask for others to “post their peace” using the hashtag #WieldingPeace.

Boyce previously explained the significance of using the items in an interview with Refinery29: “The ‘guns’ that we’re using as props will be items that signify unity and peace,” he said. “Household items such as musical instruments, cameras, food, sporting equipment, beauty products, articles of clothing…anything that might inspire someone creatively as well as make a strong statement with the sentiment that we need to choose a different weapon.” Social media participants have since shared tools of peace that include a set of paint brushes, a camera, and flowers.

Reynolds, who posed with a ballet shoe for her #WieldingPeace photograph, used her post to call on lawmakers to do something about continued gun violence. “The fight for gun control is the fight for life,” she wrote. “We’ve allowed living with gun violence to become our new normal, but I refuse to become desensitized to the loss of so many lives... By not changing our laws, lawmakers are telling us that every time we go to school, to a concert, to a movie theater, to a mall, or anywhere, that we should be prepared to be terrorized... I want future generations to grow up in a world where they feel safe and like their lives are valued.”

According to reports, future Cameron Boyce Foundation projects will focus on providing a creative outlet for young people. Per its website, the foundation also says that special attention will be given to two causes near to Boyce’s heart: clean water initiatives and epilepsy awareness. Before his death, Boyce actively supported the Thirst Project, an organization dedicated to providing safe drinking water to communities where it is not easily accessible. The actor was also diagnosed with epilepsy, and his family confirmed the condition contributed to his passing.

