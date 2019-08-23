'Hip Hop Hooray': Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, And More Will Close Out The VMAs

Getty Images

When the MTV Video Music Awards air live on Monday (August 26), Missy Elliott won't be the only hip-hop icon storming the stage. To celebrate the show being held in New Jersey for the first time in its 36-year history, we've called upon a murderer's row of living legends who hail from the Garden State.

Fetty Wap, Naughty By Nature, Queen Latifah, Redman, and Wyclef Jean will all join forces for a collaborative VMA finale performance unlike any other. To say it'll "blow your mind"? Probably an understatement.

This will be the first time performing on the MTV stage for both Fetty — who won the Best New Artist award after "Trap Queen" took over the world in 2015 — and Latifah. The rest of the pack, however, are all VMA veterans. Redman joined Christina Aguilera in 2003 for "Dirrty," and past Best R&B Video winner Wyclef accompanied Shakira in 2006 to perform their hit collab "Hips Don't Lie." And Naughty By Nature, the legendary trio behind classics like "O.P.P." and "Hip Hop Hooray," hit the VMA stage all the way back in 1993.

The star-studded new pack of performers joins previously announced acts Bad Bunny, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, Camila Cabello, H.E.R., J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Normani, Ozuna, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, and Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott. The red carpet pre-show will also host performances by Ava Max, CNCO, and Megan Thee Stallion.

See it all go down when the VMAs air live from The Prudential Center on Monday, August 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT!