G-Eazy Enlists T-Pain, Ty Dolla $ign, And Tyga On Three New Vastly Different Tracks

G-Eazy has released not one, not two, but three new tracks on the same day. He's stuffed this Thursday (August 22) with the party banger "Got a Check" featuring T-Pain; "All Facts," with Ty Dolla $ign, a slower, more thoughtful number about relationships and what comes with them; and finally, a video for "Bang," which features Tyga, that's about buzzer-beating basketball beauty. It's a lot to take in, but G-Eazy makes it work by giving us three different types of rap to keep us entranced.

"Got a Check" is a celebratory anthem that makes you happy to have money, or to even receive it. It pounds and hisses as G-Eazy's Pink Panther-like voice sneakily slides across the bass and T-Pain's electrically charged chorus is where the energy really shines. "All Facts," meanwhile, is slower, a bit harsher, and more direct. Its lyrics recall a past flame, with Ty Dolla $ign offering his rough melodies to mellow the mood. "Missed calls from each other with no callbacks / Now you mad and sending texts in all caps," G-Eazy spits dejectedly and hurt.

"Bang" is like the grand finale, its video finding G-Eazy and Tyga as the stars of a high school basketball team. In typical, inspirational high-school movie fashion, they lead their team to victory and get interviewed by the media afterward. You could tell that they'd already won, though, because "Bang" is a smoother tune that practically soundtracks victory from the get-go. Having a song like this with a video where they didn't win would be just plain cruel.

All three tracks appear on G-Eazy's ongoing release series B-Sides. His last studio album, The Beautiful & Damned, came out in 2017. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Blueface, YG, and AllBlack on "West Coast."

Check out all of G-Eazy's new music up above.