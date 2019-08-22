Cara Delevingne Praises Taylor Swift For Re-Recording Her Old Songs

Getty Images

Cara Delevingne is over the moon about her pal Taylor Swift's decision to re-record her old songs.

The 27-year-old model and actress spoke to ET about Swift's plans to tackle her back catalogue following Scooter Braun's purchase of the "Lover" songstress's former label Big Machine for a reported $300 million. As a result, Braun received majority ownership of Swift's master recordings.

Following Taylor's confirmation that she planned to fight back, as it were, Delevingne told ET how she felt about her fearless friend's actions and personality, gushing quite a bit.

"She's one of those women who's just relentless, endless fire," said Delevingne. She's not biting to draw blood, but biting when you need to bite. You need to stand up for yourself…. you're defending yourself and being who you are and that's what I love about her." Sounds like Cara is one loyal friend indeed!

"That's what I'll always respect about her, that innate strength and wisdom," she added. "If you're an artist and you make things, it's yours at the end of the day, so own it."

Swift's original comments stemmed from an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning, where Swift explained that she definitely will be heading back into the studio to serve us some serious re-recorded bops. Seeing Cara raise up her friend is really a delight, especially since it's going to be a massive undertaking for Swift to go back and make new versions of all of her classics. But seeing as they're such great friends (as seen above, for instance, in Swift's "Bad Blood" video) it's no wonder Cara is shining a spotlight on Taylor's decision to lead by example when it comes to asserting herself.

In the end, no matter what the cause is, you know we'll always be into legends stanning legends. You go, Cara and Taylor!