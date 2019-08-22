Taylor Swift Previewed Lover And Played A Carefree Classic On Good Morning America

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA)

Taylor Swift’s new album, Lover, is out tomorrow, and the excitement around the world can barely be contained. She delivered a taste of the album on Good Morning America this morning (August 22) when she performed “You Need To Calm Down” and "ME!” Along with the classic carefree anthem, “Shake It Off.” She also spoke to Robin Roberts about her recent decision to re-record the masters of her first five first albums. It was the perfect amount of content for Swiftians to consume as they prepare for the LP’s imminent drop.

Taylor Swift brought out the Easterly pinks and pastel colors for her appearance at Central Park, bathing the stage in the warm, feel-good energy that Lover looks to bring. Dressed in hot pink, she confidently belted out “You Need To Calm Down” and “Me!” with simple dance moves that hyped the crowd into the stratosphere. The crowd cranked up the energy when she unveiled a treat from her memory museum when she performed “Shake It Off” with her classic moves, mimicking the action of flinging off negative energy. She gave her fans an awesome statement as she gestured to her heart afterward. “I love you guys so much, thanks for coming to Central Park!,” she said, smiling.

In Swift’s conversation with Roberts, she talked briefly about re-recording her masters. "It's something that I'm very excited about," she said. "My contract says starting from November 2020 I can start re-recording albums one through five. I think artists deserve to own their own work. It's next year, I'm going to be busy." She also connected it to what Lover means to her. "Something that's very special to me about this album is that it's the first one that I will own," she said. "I think it's important for artists to own their work."

Take a look at Swift's mesmerizing GMA performance up above.