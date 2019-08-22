Miley Cyrus's New Tattoo Immortalizes Her Headline-Making Italian Vacation

Getty Images

We're all still reeling over Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth parting ways, but it looks like the "Mother's Daughter" singer is moving on.

After being snapped making out with Kaitlynn Carter while on vacation in Italy, it looks like Miley made a move to immortalize her memories from the trip permanent with a tattoo on her forearm. Tattoo artist Dr. Woo posted a quick snap of a dragon sculpture Cyrus had seen during her trip, and it looks seriously awesome.

The delicate line work and detailing really make the piece, and it's front and center on Miley's arm, joining her eclectic collection of body art.

Cyrus spent a lot of time with Brody Jenner's ex-wife while on vacation, as the pair were snapped kissing on a yacht and getting snuggly. Meanwhile, a rep for Cyrus confirmed her separation from Hemsworth shortly afterward. Rumors have been flying around that Carter and Cyrus are now an official couple, with an impending divorce in the works from Liam, but neither Miley nor her ex have confirmed this just yet.

This week, according to Page Six, Carter and Cyrus were seen hanging out at West Hollywood's Soho House making out "everywhere," not caring who saw them together. But despite multiple reports like this one, the pair haven't confirmed any sort of official relationship.

For Miley, it's unclear what the tattoo could mean. It could simply be a reminder of an awesome sculpture she saw in Italy to help her remember all the good times there. Or it could be something akin to making "peace" with her breakup from Liam. Either way, we're ready to hear from both sides of the now-dissolved partnership to see what's really bubbling under the surface. Both deserve love and happiness even if it doesn't happen to be with each other, and TBH Miley and Kaitlynn look pretty adorable together.

But for now, we can simply admire Miley's tattoo for the (literal) work of art it is, all the while quietly wondering what went down in Italy and what the future looks like for the star.