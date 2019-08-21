Warner Bros. Pictures

We all float down to the theaters to see what happens next

First It Chapter Two Reactions Praise Script, Mix Of Horror And Humor

If you've been patiently waiting for the return of Pennywise, rest assured the wait is almost over. The highly-anticipated horror sequel It Chapter Two is on its way here,

While the movie doesn't open until next month, a deluge of critics descended upon a screening of the film and took to social media with their thoughts on the movie ahead of its official debut. And while there were some rumblings of pacing issues and problems with length, overall it appears viewers found it a fitting sequel to the terrifying original movie that brought Pennywise back into our nightmares and reminded us how terrifying a red balloon could truly be.

Slashfilm's Peter Sciretta believes the movie is "probably scarier" than the first chapter since there's more Pennywise, but felt it was quite long.

Collider's Haleigh Foutch called the flick a "fine piece of heartfelt horror."

Fandango's Erik Davis called it a "terrific companion" to It Chapter One, saying he "definitely teared up at the very end."

Uproxx's Mike Ryan called the new adult cast "stellar," but said the second half of the movie wasn't as tight.

Culturess's Kristen Lopez wasn't as enthusiastic, saying it had an "incredibly weak script."

Daily Dead News' Heather Wixson called it "pretty damn great" with some "excellent set pieces."

Film critic William Bibbiani wasn't impressed, calling it "contrived" and noting it relied heavily on flashbacks.

While many screening attendees tended to agree that Bill Hader should be recognized for his outstanding role in the movie and its mixture of horror and humor should be praised, others felt frustrated with its length and script. There's a pretty homogeneous mixture of reactions here to wade through, but the only way you're going to know whether you enjoy it or not is if you go see it all for yourself.

You can catch It Chapter 2 when it debuts on September 6.