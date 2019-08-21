Anything For Selenas: Walking Dead Star Christian Serratos Is Reportedly Joining Netflix's Series

(Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

For devoted fans of Selena who currently have songs like "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom," "Como la Flor," and "Dreaming of You" on their recently played list, we have some news. Christian Serratos, the actress who's played Rosita Alvarez on The Walking Dead since Season 4, is currently in talks to play the legendary Tejano music star in a coming-of-age Netflix Series about her rise to the top.

Vulture was first to report the news, saying that a "source close to the show" confirmed Serratos's casting. But a source told The Hollywood Reporter that the actress is still in negotiations and that it's "come down to scheduling." Playing Selena in the upcoming series would require Serratos to balance the project with production for the tenth season of AMC's The Walking Dead, which "typically remains in production through the end of the year."

The show, titled Selena: The Series, will focus on the tough decisions Selena and her family made in pursuit of her dreams, which ultimately turned her into a singer, songwriter, spokesperson, model, actress, and fashion designer. And although her life was cut short at just 23 years old, her successful music career led her to be dubbed the Queen of Tejano music. Selena was the first Tejano artist to win a Grammy in 1994 for Best Mexican/American Album. She's also the best-selling female artist in Latin music history, according to Billboard.

And this isn't the first time the superstar's awe-inspiring and heartbreaking story is getting retold onscreen. In 1997, Jennifer Lopez took on the starring role in the Warner Bros. biopic aptly titled Selena. Given the positive reaction fans had to Lopez's performance — which helped launch her career — it will be interesting to see if Netflix will be able to capture the same magic.

Per Vulture's report, Selena: The Series will be two seasons long, and production begins next month in Mexico. Moisés Zamora (Star, American Crime) will pen the script and executive produce with people close to Selena's story, including her father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr., her sister Suzette Quintanilla, and family attorney Simran A. Singh. As of now, no official release date has been announced.