Our Lips Don't Lie: Ally Brooke Will Compete On Dancing With The Stars

This morning (August 21), the full roster of prancing public figures for Dancing With The Stars was unveiled when the cast appeared on Good Morning America to break the news. There's a surprising variety of competing celebrities this year, and for fans of Fifth Harmony, it's time to rejoice. Ally Brooke will be hitting the floor for the show's 28th season. It's time to see just how her dancing chops measure up to her impeccable vocal skills.

Along with Ally Brooke, there are other key musicians that will appear such as country singer Lauren Alaina and Mary Wilson of the legendary group, the Supremes. Fans of The Office will rejoice since Kate Flannery, who plays Meredith, will appear (and hopefully, Steve Carrell isn't anywhere nearby driving his car). Hannah Brown of The Bachelorette will also be competing with former NBA player Lamar Odom and the list goes on. It's going to be an exciting season that'll see Ally competing against fierce competition.

Ally Brooke has been hard at work, so a competition of this magnitude should be a welcome challenge. She released "Low Key" with Tyga and "Lips Don't Lie" with A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie earlier this year. She also has a forthcoming memoir in the works.

