Demi Lovato Will Play One Of Iceland's Best Singers In Eurovision-Inspired Comedy

(Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Exciting news, Lovatics! Demi Lovato is joining the cast of Will Ferrell's Netflix comedy Eurovision — a film inspired by the famous international song competition.

Yesterday (August 20), Ferrell confirmed the news himself in a video posted on Lovato's Instagram. "Hi everyone. Will Ferrell here on the set of my new movie Eurovision," he said before wishing Lovato a happy birthday and welcoming her to the cast. "We are having a great time. We just started filming and we want to make a very special announcement about a brand new cast member. And it just so happens to be her birthday and I made her this wonderful cake from scratch."

But Lovato didn't buy it. "Will Ferrell made me a cake...from scratch," she captioned the video. "It looks completely professional and store bought so I'm not at all suspicious that he baked it himself in all of his free time."

This will be Lovato's first movie since 2010's Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. In it, she'll play the role of Katiana, who's described as "one of the best and most angelic singers in all of Iceland," according to Deadline. She'll be joined by Rachel McAdams, who will be teaming up with Ferrell to portray Icelandic musicians Lars and Sigrit.

Pierce Brosnan and Beauty and the Beast's Dan Stevens will also be in the film, which Ferrell scripted with Andrew Steele. Stevens will take on the role of Russian contestant Alexander Lemtov, while Brosnan will play Lars's father, Erick, otherwise known as "the most handsome man in Iceland."

Per Deadline's report, filming for the movie is already underway in the U.K. and Iceland, but there's currently no word on when it will officially hit the popular streaming platform. Don't worry, though — we'll be keeping our eyes and ears out for more info. A film that showcases Lovato's stellar vocal talent is one that we simply refuse to miss.