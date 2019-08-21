SZA's New Album Is Coming 'Soon As Fuck' And It Will Be Even Bolder Than Before

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Amazon)

SZA has a new album coming sometime soon. We now know how soon that time is: "soon as fuck," as she revealed in a recent interview with DJ and social media influencer Kerwin Frost. Over the course of the hour-long discussion, she also talked about who she has been hitting the studio with along with how it feels to collaborate with Justin Timberlake. She even gave the most eensie wensie of hints of how the currently untitled LP will sound.

SZA's debut studio album, Ctrl, came out in 2017 and catapulted her from one of R &B's mysteriously talented crooners to a household phenomenon thanks to songs like "Love Galore," "Broken Clocks," and "The Weekend." After the break that she's been on, it's great to hear that it's currently on the way. Speaking of the album, she revealed that it would be "even more of me being less afraid." While that's not the biggest hint at what it'll sound like, combined with the reveal that it's coming "soon as fuck," it makes for an exciting glimpse that allows us to start considering all possibilities.

Whether recording for her album, or just collaborating with superstars, SZA didn't specify, but her list of musicians that she's been in the studio with recently will get anyone excited with names like Justin Timberlake, Post Malone, Brockhampton, and Jack Antonoff appearing on it. She also revealed a bit of what it felt like to collaborate with Timberlake. "Before I was like, 'What the fuck and I doing in the studio with Justin Timberlake right now?" she said. "But when I heard his music and we started singing together, it's like, 'Oh, we speak the same language, the same frequency,' I understood where he was going before he could finish a run."

SZA hasn't released an LP recently, but that doesn't mean that she hasn't been busy. She recently collaborated with Travis Scott and The Weeknd for "Power Is Power" that appears on For The Throne: Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones. She also performed at the Dreamville and Something In The Water festivals earlier this year.

Watch SZA talk about her musical journey and where she's at right now in the interview up above.