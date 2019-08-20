YFN Lucci And Trey Songz Work On Wooing Women In A Luxurious Villa In 'All Night Long'

YouTube/YFN Lucci

YFN Lucci and Trey Songz have released the video for their hit collaboration, "All Night Long." In it, they live a life of luxury in a villa next to the beach, surrounded by women. Lucci has his eye on one woman in particular and is determined to win her over, no matter who's looking at him. While he's doing this, Trey Songz is his effortless, all-smiling wingman, of course. Together, the two look like they're having the time of their lives.

The best parts about the life of luxury come in the details: The sparkling lemonade, the sun dotting the horizon where it reflects off of aquamarine water, the silky fabrics of expensive shirts, and the plates of fresh grapes, strawberries, and cantaloupe. Living like this is what everyone dreams of. YFN Lucci, though, is looking for love, so over the course of the video — in which Trey Songz provides the beautiful chorus while wooing one woman — YFN Lucci is wining, dining, and showing the apple of his eye the view from the balcony of his getaway home. It doesn't matter that he can do whatever he wants when he wants; he's head over heels in love. Toward the end of the video, it looks like he successfully impresses her and everyone performs an impromptu dance number that's both hilarious and adorable.

"All Night Long" appears on Lucci's recently released project, 650Luc: Gangsta Grillz, which also features T.I., Jeezy, and others.

Watch YFN Lucci and Trey Songz lounge with lovely ladies in "All Night Long" above.