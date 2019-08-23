Bop Shop VMA Edition: Songs From Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, 5SOS, And More

Taylor Swift: "London Boy"

Lover’s title track makes clear that after all the heartbreak, Taylor Swift (leading the 2019 VMA pack with 10 nods) has finally found her one great love. But “London Boy” probes even deeper into that relationship, proving that she fell for the man of her dreams and the city he hails from.

“I love high tea, stories from uni, and the west end,” she sings over a steady pop beat. “You can find me in the pub, we are watching rugby with your school friends.” And while it’s certainly a love song to her “London Boy,” it also serves as an ode to the city itself — from Camden and Soho to Brixton and the West End.

But don’t worry: Just because she’s made room in her heart for London doesn’t mean she forgot where she came from. “I love my hometown as much as Motown / I love SoCal,” she sings in the first verse. “And you know I love Springsteen / Faded blue jeans / Tennessee whiskey.” And while those things feel like home, make no mistake: Yes, she loves her home, but the definition of it has been blurred. “They say home is where the heart is,” she croons. "But God, I love the English.” —Jordyn Tilchen