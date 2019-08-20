Sam Smith Reminds Fans They Are 'Enough' In An Emotional Instagram Post

(TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Sam Smith has spoken very candidly about mental health in the past, saying that his first several years of superstardom following the release of "Latch" were especially difficult. But just because he's been in the spotlight for a while now doesn't mean that he's stopped learning how to navigate his mental health — and that's OK. What's important is that he's learning to remind himself that he's enough, and he's encouraging his fans to do the same.

Earlier today (August 20), the singer got real about this past year, sharing on Instagram that it's been the "most challenging" of his whole life. Along with an image of the words "I am enough," he reflected on therapy and the tactics he'd previously used to organize his life when things felt out of control.

"Looking back on a year and a half of therapy and what has been probably the most challenging time of my short 27 years here," he wrote. "I've watched and read so much over the last 6 months to try and make sense of all the mess in my head. Tried to find ways to organise all of my problems so that they are bound and organised into folders and boxes, so that they will never haunt me or effect me again." But what he's now realizing is that all that organizing and reorganizing isn't nearly as effective as reminding himself to embrace who he is right now.

Smith went on to explain that those things we constantly want to change about ourselves are usually the same things that make us so great. "That mess in your mind is not a mess," he said. "It is who you are." And rather than harping on our imperfections, which typically only "causes more pain," he shared that he finds the Brené Brown quote serves as a reminder to not be so hard on himself.

"I know we are all dealing with some really heavy shit at times," he wrote. "And I find listening to words from strangers comforting. So hopefully sometimes I can be that stranger to you guys. Now every morning and every night before you go to bed. Say these words to yourself in the mirror. I'm gonna do it to. We are in this together."

This isn't the first time Smith has given fans a window into the most personal parts of his life. In March 2018, he told The Sun about his "massive anxiety" and the steps he was taking to manage it. "I've started meditating now, I am not drinking, I am trying to look after my mental health," he said. "... Mental health issues are coming to the fore because people are starting to talk about it. So many people go through stuff. For me, my music has been my therapy."

But while music has helped Smith with his anxiety, life in the spotlight has not. "The fame is something I thought I wanted, and when it happened it scared me," he told the outlet. Fortunately, the singer feels he's in a pretty good place, writing in his post that he's "still on course and learning," but feels closer than ever to "joy, gratitude and peace."