Mother-Daughter Birthday: Chelsea Houska And Mini Me Layne Are One Year Older

Cole DeBoer's Instagram

August 29 is a momentous day in the Houska-DeBoer household: Teen Mom 2 mother-daughter duo Chelsea and little girl Layne are celebrating their birthdays! Baby Layne is the big 0-1, while Chelsea is 28.

"LAYNE! LayLay girl! How the heck are you one?!" Chelsea shared on Instagram. "I’m so lucky to be able to share my birthday with this tiny little peanut! Shes definitely our little sour patch child and keeps us on our toes! The perfect little added spice to our fam...we love you so much hunny girl."

Chelsea's hubby Cole also made sure to commemorate the milestone occasion by honoring both of his girls.

"Happy Birthday to our sweet tiny baby Layne!" Cole captioned the Instagram album above. "I can’t believe she is One! @chelseahouska a year ago on this beautiful day of your birthday you shared this day with our tiny ball of energy!! Never a dull moment with our little strawberry girl!"

One year ago today, Chelsea sweetly shared that she had welcomed her second daughter -- 27 years to the day after she was born. Cole posted the exact same image of the newborn (bow hat!) and added "Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing! Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!"

MTV cameras captured the delivery on the last season and Chelsea made sure to document Layne's growth each month. Check out "Lay Lay Cakes" develop into the little lady she is today with the roundup below and be sure to wish both Chelsea and Layne a very happy birthday in the comments. And do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom 2 on its brand new night, Tuesday, September 10 at 9/8c! And for all things Teen Mom related, subscribe to our official YouTube channel here.