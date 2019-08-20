Taylor Swift Is Unraveling Some Of Lover's New Lyrics Early In New Spotify Playlist

( Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift is releasing an entire palette of new music on August 23 when her seventh studio album Lover drops. Ahead of its release, she's doling out clue after clue to fans, some we've already been privy to in recent music videos. But she's taking it a step further with a new Spotify playlist called "Love Taylor: Lover Enhanced Album" that'll share exclusive early access to lyrics and other kinds of goodies for fans that subscribe to it.

Who else is giving their fans this kind of creative content? Sit back, relax, and tune into this collection of Swift's new songs along with some surprising inclusions from other artists.

The curated playlist, out today (August 20), is 21 tracks long and includes the previously heard songs from Lover: "The Archer," "Me!," "You Need To Calm Down," and the title track. It additionally features songs from other artists such as Clairo ("Alewife"), Nicki Minaj ("Come See About Me"), and more.

The playlist is also unveiling new lyrics from the forthcoming LP every day leading up to its release that will come courtesy of audio messages. The first lyric reveal has been "I can't talk to you when you're like this / Staring out the window like I'm not your favorite town / I'm New York City." This will continue throughout the week. When Lover drops, expect the playlist to have the LP in its entirety along with other magnificent goodies.

Swift released the album's title track last week, along with the LP's tracklist that features Brendon Urie and the Dixie Chicks. She will be performing at the 2019 VMA Awards on August 26.

Listen to Taylor's new playlist and jump into the road to Lover up above.