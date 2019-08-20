Getty Images

We're Not Done Yet: Big Sean Featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani, And Ozuna Will Perform At The VMAs

As if you needed any more "motivation" to watch the VMAs this year, we've got another round of performers joining the party. And if you didn't catch the hint already, that includes the basketball queen herself, Normani.

The singer — who made a big splash last week with her choreo-heavy "Motivation" video — will perform at the VMAs for the first time as a solo artist, after scoring a nod for Best R&B for the 6LACK-featuring "Waves."

Meanwhile, Ozuna will hit the stage after landing his first-ever nomination — the Puerto Rican star is up for Best Dance for the DJ Snake, Selena Gomez, and Cardi B collab "Taki Taki." Also making a proper VMA debut is H.E.R., who boasts three nods: Best New Artist, PUSH Artist of the Year, and Best R&B.

And in a joint effort that's sure to be a must-see, Big Sean will treat fans to a performance featuring A$AP Ferg. This is Sean's first time taking the VMA stage, though he does have a pair of Moon Person trophies in his collection — the "Single Again" rapper won Best Video with a Social Message in 2015 and Best Fight Against the System in 2017.

Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R., Normani, and Ozuna join a star-studded lineup of previously announced performers. Also taking the stage are (deep breath, please): Bad Bunny, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Rosalía, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, and 2019 Video Vanguard recipient Missy Elliott. As announced on Monday, the red carpet pre-show will also host performances from Ava Max, CNCO, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Got all that? Good! Catch the action when the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards air live from The Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.