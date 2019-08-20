Emma Watson And Tom Felton Reunite For A Cozy Guitar Lesson

Getty Images

Emma Watson and Tom Felton are reuniting once more for some quality time after their Harry Potter days, and it's sparked rumors once more of a potential romance between the two.

Felton took to Instagram recently with an adorable snap of him spending time with Watson on a trip to South Africa, as he taught his dearest friend guitar.

"Quick learner x," wrote Tom alongside the image. Watson gazes intently at the frets and strings as Tom is apparently showing her where to put her fingers.

The pair have spent a lot of time together recently, and this is just the latest in a series of their adorable adventures. In February, Emma shared a shot that Tom snapped of her, stating "Friends capture you best," and we can't forget that fun beach selfie the pair posted back in November last year. Besties or burgeoning romance? We can't say, of course, but it sure seems like they get together pretty often, and we'd love to be a part of this Harry Potter hangout.

The interesting part about this time the pair have spent together is the fact that Emma actually admitted to having a "really terrible crush" on Tom back when she was between 10 and 12 years old.

“We love a bad guy and he was a few years older and he had a skateboard. And that just did it, really. He used to do tricks on it. He was so cool," she gushed during an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show. But despite the fact that Tom "knew" she had a crush, it didn't seem as though he returned her feelings.

"The thing is, he’d turn and go, ‘Oh, I see her in a younger sisterly way.’ And it just broke my heart, still does.”

Have things changed? Could something more than friendship be blooming between the two? Even if not, it still makes our hearts full to see the pair spending time together. Maybe Emma will show off some of her newly-acquired guitar-playing skills for us in the future – or another lesson with Tom.