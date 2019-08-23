14 K-pop Songs That Will Keep You Motivated This Virgo Season

APOP Entertainment / SM Entertainment / JYP Entertainment

By Tássia Assis

Leo season was a blast, but after all the fire and feast, it’s now time to welcome the much gentler grounds of Virgo. On August 23, the Sun moves into this sign’s orderly and resourceful domain, urging us to organize our lives, efficiently sort through debris, and generally become the best versions of ourselves.

Virgos are known to be practical, modest, hardworking, and are often called the “perfectionists” of the Zodiac. While that can be both their finest quality and their worst flaw, it stems from Virgo’s inherent need to make the world a better place. While their detail-oriented minds can be perceived as overly critical and nagging, at the core they are genuinely trying to help — and there are few things Virgo loves more than to be helpful. Observant and careful, they give outstanding advice and make sure everything runs smoothly around them. It may come with some picky remarks here and there, but remember that if they push you, it’s only because they push themselves a hundred times more.

The weeks ahead offer plenty of opportunities to optimize our lives, but it’s also important to save some time to recharge from all the relentless labor this sign inspires. And to help you on that, here is a carefully crafted K-pop playlist.

