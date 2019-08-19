Ava Max Is 'Torn' Between Love And Hate On Her Disco-Inspired New Single

Lauren Dunn

Sweet but psycho, long hair but a bob... Ava Max is the queen of contrasts, and that theme extends to her latest release, "Torn."

The new single arrived on Monday (August 19) alongside a comic book-style lyric video that playfully dials up the drama. "I can't get enough, can't take anymore / Oh no, right now baby I'm torn," the VMA Best New Artist nominee sings over disco-tinged production that interpolates ABBA's classic "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)." Despite the conflicting relationship at the heart of it, "Torn" is dance-pop excellence, and further proof that she and producer Cirkut — the mastermind behind "Sweet But Psycho" and "So Am I" — are a match made in musical heaven.

Speaking of the inspiration behind "Torn," Max said in a press release, "Love and hate are two of the strongest emotions we feel in relationships. 'Torn' explores the struggle between them that everyone can relate to. I'm so excited to share my new single with the world! Keep your eyes peeled for the video coming soon…"

"Torn" follows the dual release of Max's "Freaking Me Out" and "Blood, Sweat & Tears," which arrived last month. Next up, the 25-year-old is performing live on the VMA pre-show, alongside Megan Thee Stallion and CNCO. See her performance when the VMAs air live on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET!