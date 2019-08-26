Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

These MTV Stars Are Part Of The Moment At The VMAs

Find out who just walked the red carpet at the annual awards show

A bunch of MTV stars will "be part of the moment" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as they witness the annual celebration to honor the best in the music industry. It's T-Shirt Moon Persons time!

Some ventured to the the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, from very near (like the Jersey Shore), while others came from the Hollywood Hills, Siesta Key and Floribama. Take a look at the MTV stars who walked the red carpet, below, and do not miss the show, live at 8/7c!

  • Christopher Buckner and Deena Cortese
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Jenni Farley and Zack Clayton Carpinello
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Nicole Polizzi
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
  • Candace Rice, Nilsa Prowant, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Gus Smyrnios, Codi Butts and Jeremiah Buoni
    JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
  • Brandon Thomas Lee
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Whitney Port
    Kevin Mazur/WireImage
  • Justina Valentine
    Bryan Bedder/WireImage
  • Terrence J
    Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV
  • Chanel West Coast
    Bryan Bedder/WireImage