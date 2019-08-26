These MTV Stars Are Part Of The Moment At The VMAs

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV

A bunch of MTV stars will "be part of the moment" at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards as they witness the annual celebration to honor the best in the music industry. It's T-Shirt Moon Persons time!

Some ventured to the the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, from very near (like the Jersey Shore), while others came from the Hollywood Hills, Siesta Key and Floribama. Take a look at the MTV stars who walked the red carpet, below, and do not miss the show, live at 8/7c!