The Politician Brings A Touch of Glee To The Presidential Race

Netflix

What would Veep have looked like if Ryan Murphy had taken point on it? It might be something a little similar to the gleefully petty The Politician, an upcoming Netflix original series.

The Politician, like Murphy's American Horror Story, will be an anthology series where each season will focus on a different political race. This one, however, is about a student body president with very high aspirations: President of the United States.

You can catch Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange, and legendary celebrities like Bette Midler and Judith Light as well in the delightfully campy first look at the show, which focuses on Platt's character Payton Hobart. Hobart is, well, just watch the clip. You won't believe the lengths he goes to in order to can get what he wants, up to and including selecting a young woman with cancer to become his presidential running mate. Oh, but before you think it's for an altruistic reason, correct yourself. The real world doesn't always look like that. But Payton has to project the image that he's got everything figured out.

Of course, Payton isn't perfect. Not by a long shot. He's got his fair share of skeletons in the closet, and from the look of things, they'll probably be coming out to play soon enough. Just look at the show's tagline: "We promise to promise you everything." If that doesn't give you plenty of red flags to look out for, we don't know what will.

Netflix

As far as Murphy's future with Netflix, he's got more to come: the series Hollywood, which has been called a "love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown," but we don't know much about it just yet.

Looking forward to checking out The Politician? You can park it on Netflix to binge the series in its entirety on September 27, when all episodes will go live.