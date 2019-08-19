Attention: Ava Max, CNCO, And Megan Thee Stallion Will Perform At The 2019 VMA Pre-Show

Getty Images

There's only one week left until the 2019 VMAs, and all of your hard-won votes are being tallied to determine which stars will take home a shiny new Moon Person. But before the show actually kicks off, as is the custom, there will be a certifiably lit pre-show to set the mood. And to make that happen, this year's pre-show is boasting blazing live performances from Ava Max, CNCO, and Megan Thee Stallion.

To help you navigate all the red-carpet excitement will be hosts Terrence J and Nessa, with Zara Larsson as special correspondent. And reigning Push Artist of the Year Hayley Kiyoko will be on hand to pass the torch and award this year's winner. It's all going down an hour before the main awards show, on August 26th at 7 p.m. ET/PT. But of course, that's not all.

Today (August 19), we're also revealing the nominees for not one, not two, but three more categories: Best Group, Best Power Anthem, and Song of Summer. Better give those voting fingers a good stretch, because your job isn't done!

In the Best Group race, K-Pop phenoms BTS and BLACKPINK will face off against some beloved boy bands: Backstreet Boys, Jonas Brothers, PRETTYMUCH, CNCO, 5 Seconds of Summer, and Why Don't We. Voting for that category is open now on MTV's Instagram Story and will run for 24 hours.

Over on the Best Power Anthem front, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift — who have already racked up a whopping 10 nominations each this year — now have another one to their names; Ari's "7 rings" and Tay's "You Need to Calm Down" are both nominated. The rest of the category is rounded out by fellow pop peers Miley Cyrus, Halsey, and Maren Morris, as well as hip-hop heavyweights DJ Khaled, Lizzo, and Megan Thee Stallion, whose viral "Hot Girl Summer" provides some stiff competition. Voting for Best Power Anthem begins on Tuesday (August 20) at 12 p.m. ET and runs for 24 hours on MTV’s Instagram Story.

As for Song of Summer, it's a predictably stacked race, with 16 nominees that range from chart stalwarts like Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" and Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy," to viral sleeper hits like DaBaby's "Suge" and Lil Tecca's "Ransom." Voting for the bracket-style Song of Summer opens via MTV’s Instagram Story on Wednesday (August 21) at 12 p.m. ET and will end after three rounds of votes on Sunday (August 25).

Best Group 5 Seconds of Summer Backstreet Boys BLACKPINK BTS CNCO Jonas Brothers PRETTYMUCH Why Don’t We

Best Power Anthem Ariana Grande – "7 rings" DJ Khaled ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – "Wish Wish" Halsey – "Nightmare" Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – "Tempo" Maren Morris – "GIRL" Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – "Hot Girl Summer" Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down"

Song of Summer Ariana Grande, Social House – "boyfriend" Billie Eilish – "bad guy" DaBaby – "Suge" Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care" Jonas Brothers – Sucker" Khalid – "Talk" Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – "Old Town Road (Remix)" Lil Tecca – "Ransom" Lizzo – "Truth Hurts" Miley Cyrus – "Mother’s Daughter" Post Malone ft. Young Thug – "Goodbyes" ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – "Con Altura" Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – "Señorita" Taylor Swift – "You Need To Calm Down" The Chainsmokers, Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine" Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – "The London"

The 2019 MTV Video Music Awards will air live from The Prudential Center on Monday, August 26 at 8 p.m. ET!