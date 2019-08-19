Kristen Stewart Faces Deep-Sea Monsters Head On In Underwater Trailer

Twentieth Century Fox

The official trailer for the upcoming action-thriller Underwater is here, and it's just about as terrifying as an underwater film can get. With Kristen Stewart at the forefront, the movie follows a crew of researchers as they "scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory." Together, they try to escape danger by trekking across the bottom of the ocean, facing many challenges in the process — from a shortage of oxygen to mysterious, deep-sea monsters.

In a recent interview with EW, Stewart opened up about what it is that makes the movie so horrifying. "It's a really dark, scary meditation on isolation," she said. "Basically, it's like a survival movie about a bunch of people that don't know each other, and the strange, occasionally existential conversations that ensue, and the weird relationships being formed really quickly. The underlying story of [disrupting] something that really should be left in its natural state, and what you can unearth — that's what keeps it scary."

Stewart also said the movie was extremely difficult to film, describing it as "really long and just drippy and cold and fucking hard." But still, she couldn't be more excited for its release, saying she hasn't "made a movie of this scale maybe ever." And while many fans have been highly anticipating the release of Charlie's Angels this coming November, which is another one of Stewart's upcoming projects, it certainly sounds like Underwater pushed the star to new limits. "I think none of us in the movie — except for maybe Vincent [Cassel], who's, like, a fucking wild banshee — really knew what we were getting ourselves into," she said.

In addition to Stewart, the film — directed by Will Eubank — also stars Vincent Cassel, John Gallagher Jr., Jessica Henwick, Mamoudou Athie, and T.J. Miller. It was shot in early 2017, prior to Miller's fake bomb threat arrest and sexual assault allegations. The movie is now set for release on January 10, 2020, so prepare yourself for what's sure to be a stress-inducing deep-sea adventure.