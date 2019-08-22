Challenge Bios: These Are The Americans And Brits Vying For War Of The Worlds 2 Glory

It's been centuries since the United States and United Kingdom were at war. But all of that is about to change because of The Challenge. No trips to the pub here.

War of the Worlds 2, debuting on Wednesday, will showcase 14 Brits battling it out against 14 Americans for their share of a $1 million prize. And there are a few wild card reinforcements as well -- you know, like the man, the myth, the legend CT.

Get an in-depth look at the stacked rosters on each side of the pond below, and share who you're excited to watch when the two countries clash. And be sure to watch the supersized premiere of War of the Worlds 2 on Wednesday at 9/8c!

TEAM US – MEN

Johnny Bananas – 19th Season: 8 Finals, 6 Wins

Bananas’ sly politicking and athletic prowess once led to a run of success that no other competitor has come close to matching. Of course, that was before he backstabbed, spurned and feuded with enough of his fellow competitors to become the game’s biggest target in every season he plays. It probably doesn’t help that he can’t seem to keep his mouth shut and will say and do anything to get under the skin of his biggest rivals. With so many longstanding enemies, will Bananas be able to put the bad blood aside and work together with his fellow U.S. teammates, or will pettiness and distrust extend what has become the legend’s longest-ever Finals drought?

Jordan – 5th Season: 3 Finals, 2 Wins

Jordan is back and ready to build off his impressive resume, which includes first-place finishes in the last two seasons he played (Battle of the Exes 2 and Dirty XXX. A physical beast in challenges and eliminations, Jordan plays a fearless game, but his attitude sometimes rubs fellow competitors the wrong way. This time around, he’ll have a built-in ally as he enters the Challenge Compound alongside long-term love Tori. Will the two dominant Veterans be able to control the game as a power couple, or will their intimidating status put a target on their backs?

Josh – 2nd Season: 0 Finals

The former Big Brother champion made a name for himself on War of the Worlds with an oversized personality and fiercely competitive spirit. Though often underestimated, Josh has impressed his fellow Challengers by demonstrating major determination and heart. Of course, he tends to wear this heart on his sleeve, making him a magnet for explosive confrontations and in-house drama. Will Josh be able to harness his emotions and find success, or will his combativeness prove to be his downfall?

Leroy – 11th Season: 3 Finals

Longtime fan favorite Leroy returns hoping that his 11th time will be the charm that leads to his first-ever victory. As a fearsome physical presence whose political game has often fallen short, Leroy may need to try a more aggressive strategy to finally reach the winner’s circle. To do so, however, he’ll have to work alongside former flame Kam, with whom he suffered a major falling out during War of the Worlds. Will Leroy be able to put the past behind him and fully focus on his long-awaited goal of a first-place finish?

Paulie – 3rd Season: 1 Final

The self-proclaimed “new blood” of The Challenge, the fiery Big Brother alum has made a big of an impact in his first two seasons, making one Final and coming within an epic gas-out of a second. A shrewd and calculated politicker, Paulie will no doubt be looking to form some fast alliances and control the gameplay from day one. With girlfriend Cara Maria at his side, the two have their sights on reaching the Final as a power couple and locking down Paulie’s first-ever win. He promises there won’t be any gassing out this time around.

Wes – 12th Season: 5 Finals, 2 Wins

Wes has made a name for himself as a political mastermind, orchestrating countless alliances and schemes on route to becoming one of the game’s most dominant competitors. Of course, all of his wheeling and dealing has gained him some major baggage as fellow Challengers have grown wise to Wes’ manipulative ways. In particular, his nemesis, Bananas, has sought to stay one step ahead of his rival at every opportunity, forcing Wes to step up his game. With so many of his fellow competitors wary of his plotting, will Wes have to find a new strategy, or can he rally his fellow Americans to his side and maneuver his way to yet another Final?

Zach – 9th Season: 3 Finals, 1 Win

Zach is looking to return to his one-time winning ways after a disappointing showing in War of the Worlds. A formidable athlete, Zach has proven himself a dominant force in challenges and eliminations -- provided he can keep his head in the game. Unfortunately, his carelessness with politics can sometimes come back to bite him, as does his tendency to be a bit insensitive toward his fellow competitors. With plenty of bad blood lingering between him and some of his Veteran teammates, it remains to be seen whether Zach can get his mind right, mend old wounds and return to be the dominant competitor of seasons past.

TEAM U.S. – WOMEN

Ashley – 6th Season: 2 Finals, 2 Wins

The all-time leading Challenge money winner, Ashley is back and hungry for more than just cash. In particular, she is seeking redemption after getting sent home in the first elimination on War of the Worlds. A fierce competitor and cunning game player, Ashley has perpetrated some of the game’s coldest moves -- even stealing half a million from her own partner. With such a devious reputation, it’s no surprise Ashley enters the game with a perpetual target on her back. Will her team seek to harness her competitive spirit or send her packing early as continued punishment for past behavior?

Cara Maria – 14th Season: 8 Finals, 2 Wins

Hot off her fourth consecutive Finals appearance, Cara Maria returns in search of a third championship that could once and for all set her apart as the greatest female Challenger ever. Over her recent run of success, Cara Maria has leaned heavily on intimidation and savvy politics to coast through games while hardly even sniffing elimination. Meanwhile, her ongoing relationship with Paulie has formed the two into an all-out power couple. As part of a stacked Team U.S., will Cara Maria be able to get along with her fellow Americans, or will her top-dog status land her on the chopping block and put an end to her epic run?

Faith – 2nd Season: 0 Finals

Faith returns to the game looking to build off a solid rookie season in which she overcame long odds to put up an impressive showing. This military veteran could prove to be a major asset to the American side, as she definitely knows a thing or two about working alongside her fellow countrymen. On the other hand, Faith has been known to let her aggressive personality get the better of her at times and is no stranger to making enemies. She will have to try to put the drama behind her and focus on her ultimate goal: securing enough money to reunite her family under one roof.

Kam – 4th Season: 1 Final

Queen Kam/Killa Kam is more determined than ever to lock down her very first title. To do so, she’ll have to forge her own path and likely make some new allies, but rest assured, this cunning strategist always has a plan up her sleeve. Of course, staying focused might be harder than she thinks with her ex, Leroy, around. After their romantic drama took Kam out of her best game on War of the Worlds, she’ll have to find a way to work alongside him on Team U.S. -- or do what she can to get him sent packing.

Laurel – 6th Season: 4 Finals, 1 Win

After an extended absence, this Challenge powerhouse is back and ready to return to the winner’s circle. A former Division One athlete, Laurel has solidified her status as one of the most feared competitors The Challenge has ever seen with a 9-1 elimination record including victories over multiple all-time greats. Coming back after so much time off could prove difficult for Laurel as she has never played alongside the game’s new international contingent. Additionally, she’ll have to adjust to reuniting with former friend-turned-rival Cara Maria. Will the two be able to to put the past aside and work together, or will their feud threaten to destroy any hope of team unity?

Nany – 8th Season: 1 Final

After a promising season on War of the Worlds ended in disappointment, Nany is more determined than ever to lock down her first ever Challenge title. To do so, she’ll need to step up her political game -- something that has often let her down in the past. As an experienced Vet and formidable competitor, Nany definitely has what it takes to make it far, but will her up-and-down history with big dogs like Cara Maria, Bananas and Turbo cause friction within her team and lead to yet another untimely departure?

Tori – 3rd Season: 1 Final

The one-time Rookie of the Year, Tori returns to the game looking to build off her impressive third-place showing from her debut season -- and this time walk away a Challenge champion. A well-rounded player with a laid-back personality, Tori is undoubtedly a major asset for Team U.S. With beau Jordan beside her, the two formidable competitors could emerge as a dominant power couple, but their daunting reputations could plant an early target on their backs. Regardless, Tori will have to dig deep and play her own game if she hopes to make her way back to glory.

TEAM U.K. – MEN

Bear – 2nd Season, 0 Finals

One of the most brazen pot-stirrers The Challenge has ever seen, Bear will wreak his trademark brand of havoc on his fellow competitors. After a breakout season that saw him antagonize just about everyone in the house at one point or another, the Big Brother UK star may need to tone it down a notch if he hopes to get along with his team. He’ll especially need to see where things stand with fellow Brit Georgia given the two’s rocky romantic past but may find his eyes wandering toward a certain powerhouse Vet in the Compound. With so many nemeses lurking -- in particular, Wes -- Bear would do well to stay under the radar, but as we saw last season, that’s just not his style.

Idris – Rookie

When it comes to the raw athleticism demanded by The Challenge, Idris will be a force. The professional boxer and Love Island alum joins Team U.K. as a Rookie in the hope that his discipline and physical abilities will translate well to both daily challenges and eliminations. Idris will not be one to take his eyes off the prize as he hopes to win enough money to help support his mother, a deeply personal motivation that will not allow him to quit.

Joss – 3rd Season: 1 Final

This chiseled British charmer returns to the game eager to improve upon his showing in Final Reckoning, when he came agonizingly close to victory only to leave empty handed. Devastated by the loss, Joss is more determined than ever to walk away with some money for his family. Fortunately, he’ll be joined in the game by his best friend Rogan and close ally Kayleigh. Even with those two at his side, Joss will have to rely on more than just charm if he hopes to avoid elimination and make it all the way back to his second Final.

Kyle – 4th Season: 1 Final

The fun-loving Geordie Shore export is back once again to stir up trouble. This time around, however, Kyle will have plenty to overcome if he hopes to make it back to his first Final since his Rookie season. From exes to enemies galore, he is sure to have more than a few targets on his back. More importantly, Kyle will have to figure out how to fit in with his U.K. teammates, having previously aligned himself against them -- even calling himself an “honorary American.” Will Kyle be able to work alongside the countrymen he spurned, or will his betrayal make him an early candidate for the chopping block?

Sean – Rookie

A fiercely competitive fitness freak with a military upbringing, Sean will be a formidable weapon for Team U.K. As a winner of the U.K. competition series Shipwrecked, he’s already proven himself capable of working alongside teammates to come out on top. With his sights set on taking down some Challenge alpha dogs, he will have plenty of chances to prove himself but as a Rookie will need to show that he’s more than just talk.

Rogan – 2nd Season: 0 Finals

Challenge fans may remember Rogan as the burly Brit forced to bow out early in Vendettas due to a back injury. Disappointed by his poor showing, this Ex On The Beach alum returns looking to prove he has what it takes to make it deeper into the game. Fortunately for Rogan, he’ll have some friendly faces joining him in the house -- in particular, his best mate Joss. As a newly single man, Rogan will also be on the lookout for more than just alliances and could find himself enticed by a certain charmer. Still, Rogan will have to be strategic about his relationships if he hopes to make it further than he did last time around.

Theo – 2nd Season: 1 Final

As a standout Rookie competitor, this former U.K. track star powered his way to an impressive second-place finish on War of the Worlds. Dissatisfied with silver, however, Theo is back to go for the gold. This time, he may find it more of a challenge, as he no longer has a top Veteran partner (Cara Maria) at his side. Perhaps Theo’s biggest liability is his mouth, which has a tendency to get him into trouble with friends and foes alike. Will the cheeky Brit be able to keep his trash-talking in check and let his athleticism do the talking, or will his button-pressing ways threaten any hope of unity with his team?

TEAM U.K. – WOMEN

Esther – Rookie

As a Rookie member of Team U.K., Esther is sure to make plenty of waves around the house this season. The outspoken newbie isn’t unafraid to “tell it like it is” and be herself. Nevertheless, Esther may have to learn to hold her tongue if she hopes to make it far in the game. As a single mother, she has plenty of motivation to win money for her daughter, and she’s as determined as anyone to keep her eyes on the prize and help her team to victory.

Georgia – 2nd Season: 1 Final

The last time we saw Georgia, she was speeding through the desert in the back of an ambulance after passing out from dehydration during War of the World’s all-time grueling Final. Fortunately, she recovered and now returns looking to redeem herself and achieve Challenge glory. Her Rookie season featured an array of ups and downs, from some epic elimination victories to a rollercoaster relationship with Bear that left her in tears on more than one occasion. With the former lovers returning on uncertain terms, Georgia will have to make sure their drama doesn’t get in the way of Team U.K.’s success.

Jenny – Rookie

When it comes to intimidating Rookie Challengers, Jenny may be at the top of her class. The body builder, personal trainer and Survival of the Fittest alum is an all-out physical beast who enters this season looking to dominate her competition. Of course, there’s more to The Challenge than just raw athleticism, and Jenny will have to navigate the social aspect of the game if she hopes to make it far. If she can maintain competitive focus, Jenny may well be one of the biggest threats to emerge victorious on her very first season.

Kayleigh – 3rd Season: 0 Finals

After taking a season off, this brash Brit comes back to The Challenge unafraid to stir the pot and speak her mind. A savvy social player who has learned much from close friend Kam, look for Kayleigh to be the one pulling the strings when it comes to Team U.K. Though drama always seems to find her, Kayleigh is determined not to let it get in the way of her game. If she can keep her wits about her, she has a very good shot at reaching her first-ever Final.

Nicole – Rookie

If her time on Ex On The Beach is any indication, Nicole will be an explosive Rookie addition to Team U.K. This Londoner is hyper-competitive, confrontational and absolutely knows how to get down. Nicole has her eyes set on winning money to help take care of her family. Fortunately, she enters the game alongside her best friend Georgia but will have to make a good impression on the rest of her team if she hopes to stick around long-term.

Tula “Big T” – Rookie

Despite her nickname, Big T may not be the most physically imposing competitor, but she more than makes up for it with massive mental strength and determination. Born in Malawi and raised in London, she overcame a challenging upbringing that left her thick-skinned and unafraid to stand up for herself no matter what. She will have to summon that drive if she hopes to make it far in The Challenge. As a Rookie, however, she has a long road ahead of her and will have to make some allies fast if she wants to survive.

Zahida – 2nd Season: 0 Finals

“Little Zahida from Newcastle” made quite a splash in her debut season as half of the pair that sent home the legendary Johnny Bananas in elimination. Though her game didn’t last much longer after that, the outgoing Brit endeared herself to her housemates with her fun-loving spirit and proved a surprisingly adept performer in challenges. With a little experience under her belt, this enthusiastic sophomore hopes to build off last season and maybe even take down some more of the game’s top dogs along the way.

REINFORCEMENTS

CT – 16th Season: 7 Finals, 2 Wins

At the peak of his powers, CT was perhaps as feared a competitor as The Challenge has ever seen. Nowadays, the savvy schemer lets his intimidating reputation speak for itself while doing his best to play the middle politically. Still, don’t be fooled into thinking that makes him any less of a threat. Despite disappointing showings in his last two outings, CT is back to regain his glory and remind both Rookies and Vets why he deserves their respect.

Dee – 2nd Season: 0 Finals

“Dee from Down Under” is a Reinforcement following an impressive debut on War of the Worlds that saw her nearly reach the Finals before falling short in the season’s last elimination. Along the way, she proved herself as one of the game’s most loyal competitors, navigating the game alongside close-knit allies -- in particular, Ninja and Wes. Beyond her loyalty, Dee has demonstrated a willingness to face any and all fears in pursuit of victory. Will her loyalties be tested, or will her drive to win overcome any potential team drama?

Ninja – 2nd Season: 1 Final

After a dominating rookie season that saw her become one of only four competitors to reach the end of the Finals -- but the only one to leave empty-handed -- the former American Ninja Warrior standout is back, looking to return to the winner’s circle. A daunting athletic specimen with a degree in neuroscience to boot, Ninja managed to shine in both physical and mental aspects of the game. As a fiercely independent competitor, however, it will be interesting to see how Ninja gets along with a team.

Turbo – 2nd Season: 1 Final, 1 Win

Turbo became the first-ever solo Rookie winner on War of the Worlds; the two-time Survivor Turkey champion proved himself an intimidating presence from the start, and his physical domination helped him breeze through the game and overcome the most grueling last leg the game has ever seen. Known for his utter fearlessness and devotion to competition, Turbo’s Achilles heel may be his notorious stubbornness and temper. Regardless of his team, Turbo will have to contend with being a massive target as he looks to lock down unprecedented back-to-back titles.