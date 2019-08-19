Joe Jonas Turned 30 And Threw A James Bond Birthday Party, Like You Do

Getty Images

Just call him Jonas. Joe Jonas.

After getting a kiss and awesome birthday cake onstage in celebration of his 30th birthday (thanks to Sophie Turner), the debonair Jonas brother went and threw a James Bond-themed shindig over the weekend. That's fairly standard for this milestone birthday, right?

Jonas descended upon Cipriani in New York City with a slick white tuxedo, arriving with wife Sophie Turner in a midriff-grazing navy number. The low-cut neckline was nothing compared to the dazzling thigh-high slit in Sophie's dress, as she channeled "Bond girl" in every sense of the word. She posted a snap of her posing with her husband to Instagram with the caption "Happy Batday Birthman @joejonas 📸 @formerlymiked."

Everyone who attended the party got in on the Bond action, which made the bash look like one event we're super sad to have missed out on. Luckily, some of the guests in attendance shared some of the awesome photo booth moments taken while at the party so we don't come down with a major case of FOMO. Stranger Things' Michael Park, Mike Deleasa, Priyanka Chopra, and Nick Jonas made appearances of course (Jonas family, represent!), and luckily we've got plenty of looks to pore over thanks to them.

Just look at everyone's commitment to the bit! Amazing! Of course, just looking the part probably wasn't all that was required. What kind of fun party shenanigans in the name of Bond did the Jonas Brothers (and the J-Sisters) get up to? While unfortunately we haven't been privy to the looks everyone served, we do know it looks like all attendees had plenty of fun.

And who wouldn't? With a massive tour on lock that just kicked off and plenty of amazing fans to look forward to at each stop, it's easy for the Jonas Brothers to unwind a bit with fun parties like this. Life is good, and things are looking pretty sweet for them right now. Is this where happiness begins? We think so.